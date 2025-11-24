KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,761,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,536,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth about $9,326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 160,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $65.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.39%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

