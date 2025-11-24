KBC Group NV Sells 2,353 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.71 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.32%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 244,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,491.40. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 13,715 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $440,114.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 959,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,777,807.81. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,583 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

