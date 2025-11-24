KBC Group NV Sells 2,098 Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc $CNK

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 66.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 20.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,790.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK opened at $29.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

Cinemark Increases Dividend

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Cinemark had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

