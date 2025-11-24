KBC Group NV Has $81,000 Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. $WHD

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cactus were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $458,156.16. The trade was a 47.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE:WHD opened at $41.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 15.86%.The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

