KBC Group NV Has $81,000 Stake in BancFirst Corporation $BANF

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $6,912,000. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 842.2% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 6,109.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BANF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BancFirst from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

BancFirst Stock Up 3.7%

BancFirst stock opened at $110.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BancFirst Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.78.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 24.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.