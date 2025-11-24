KBC Group NV Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,389.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,984 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $46,901.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 78,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,759.08. This represents a 2.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 698,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,020.40. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.8%

FCPT opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

