KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,440,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 944.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,913,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,011,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,503,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEU opened at $241.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.53. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $464.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Centrus Energy’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

