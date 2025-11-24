KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in Dave Inc. $DAVE

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 317 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave during the first quarter worth $3,487,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Dave by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,252 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Dave during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,983,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,221,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAVE shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Dave in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dave from $229.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Dave from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 14,660 shares of Dave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $2,925,256.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,835.42. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $18,812,264.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,167,419.12. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,943 shares of company stock valued at $50,301,987. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $194.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.80. Dave Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $286.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 3.89.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.95. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dave Profile

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

