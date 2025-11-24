Kaye Capital Management Sells 11,782 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Kaye Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $185.41 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.13.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

