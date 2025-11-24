Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Kaltura Stock Up 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. Kaltura has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, Director Eyal Manor sold 27,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $50,879.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 340,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,953.88. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John N. Doherty sold 18,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $28,241.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,423,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,233.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,050 shares of company stock valued at $136,631. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kaltura by 70.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

