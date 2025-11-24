JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Purchased by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,847,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,399,000 after buying an additional 188,645 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,587,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,199,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 190,891 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,974,000 after purchasing an additional 258,686 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

