JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $53,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

