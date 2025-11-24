JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,151,886 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,649,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,151,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $516,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 24,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

FEZ stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

