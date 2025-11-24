JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,764 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $BBSC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,220,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.75% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $410,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 650.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000.

BBSC opened at $71.40 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $558.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

