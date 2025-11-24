JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $551.88 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,185,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $551,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $189.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

