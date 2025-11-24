JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $456.76 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Henry Schein worth $456,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Henry Schein by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 103.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.40 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.