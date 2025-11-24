JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $427.13 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $427,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 271.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $422.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $435.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $484.26.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,247.76. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,202.50. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.86.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

