JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $447,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,811,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,993,000 after acquiring an additional 344,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after acquiring an additional 887,415 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $74.76 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

