JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,025,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $583,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.