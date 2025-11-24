JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 227,159 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 227,159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $626,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $872.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $956.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $824.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,132,538.30. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,200. The trade was a 61.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 78,443 shares of company stock worth $72,480,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

