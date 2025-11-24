JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,331,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of MGIC Investment worth $510,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 262.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3,067.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 118.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MTG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,318.80. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,909 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

