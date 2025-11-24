JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,922,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $474,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $3,994,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 69.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 41,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.67. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

