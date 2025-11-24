Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average of $136.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $143.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

