Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,547.56.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,895.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,966.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3,894.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,076.44 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $51.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

