Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 8,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 345.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super now owns 70,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,529,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,614 shares of company stock valued at $53,085,917. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:MSI opened at $368.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $432.68 and its 200-day moving average is $433.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.75 and a 12 month high of $503.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.