Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Position in Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 99.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 174,555 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lyft by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lyft by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,555,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on shares of Lyft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,640. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $574,643. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

