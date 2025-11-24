Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after buying an additional 179,646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Roper Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after buying an additional 63,988 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $443.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.42 and a 1 year high of $595.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.44.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.62 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird set a $592.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, for a total transaction of $540,852.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

