Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $544,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $103.42 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $101.37.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.