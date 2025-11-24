Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $121.00 target price on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $210.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $173.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Owens Corning Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of OC opened at $104.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average is $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently -48.25%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

