Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 188 Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,036.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,621.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2,109.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,952.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,952.80.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

