Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after buying an additional 3,795,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,125,000 after buying an additional 3,263,822 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,375,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 140.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Natera by 149.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 562,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,111,000 after acquiring an additional 336,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.29.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total value of $355,924.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,980.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,255,314.60. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 236,116 shares of company stock worth $45,800,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $230.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71 and a beta of 1.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $235.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.