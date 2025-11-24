Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 14,812 Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 266.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

