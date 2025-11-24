JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on JFB Construction in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

JFB Construction Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of JFB Construction stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. JFB Construction has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 million and a PE ratio of -48.32.

JFB Construction (NASDAQ:JFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. JFB Construction had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 14.76%.The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFB Construction

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JFB Construction stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFB Construction Holding (NASDAQ:JFB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of JFB Construction as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

JFB Construction Company Profile

JFB is a commercial and residential real estate construction and development company. The Company’s management is dedicated to delivering high-quality services to commercial and residential markets, such as retail corporate buildouts, multifamily community developments and luxury residential homes, with a focus on fostering long-term relationships with clients, partners, and communities.

