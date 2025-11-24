Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14,950.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,004,729 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984,764 shares during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares accounts for about 0.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $50,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,432 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $50,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.66.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

