Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1,970.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,490 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.5% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $58,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.13.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $663.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $666.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock worth $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

