Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $24.55 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,294 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $24,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 74,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 52,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

