JD.com, Inc. $JD is Discerene Group LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Discerene Group LP raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 20.9% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Discerene Group LP owned approximately 0.44% of JD.com worth $202,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JD.com by 158.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of JD.com by 153.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3,451.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.41.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Research upgraded JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Nomura lowered their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Arete Research set a $41.00 price objective on JD.com in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Arete upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

