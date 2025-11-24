Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 672 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.0%

BX opened at $142.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.07. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 147.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.92 per share, with a total value of $47,602.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,192.84. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at $77,814,720.56. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have bought 2,565,543 shares of company stock worth $69,050,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $199.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

