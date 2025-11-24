Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $774.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $841.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $786.01 and a 200-day moving average of $719.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,463,679.48. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.