Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36,100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.03 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

