Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $154.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.53.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $3,484,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,814.30. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 150,651 shares of company stock worth $23,892,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.