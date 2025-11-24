Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $39.09 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $39,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $590.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $607.15 and its 200-day moving average is $569.73. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

