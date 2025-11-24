Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 154.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $656,908,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $185.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.43 and a 200-day moving average of $184.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

