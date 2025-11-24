Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,899,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,922,000 after purchasing an additional 566,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,696,738,000 after purchasing an additional 528,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.7%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $561.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

