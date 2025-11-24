Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 215 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after purchasing an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,256,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,021,846,000 after purchasing an additional 31,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE LMT opened at $460.15 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $546.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.