Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

QQQM stock opened at $242.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.54. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

