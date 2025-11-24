Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 93,693 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.