Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 757.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $196.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,993,315.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,487.63. The trade was a 25.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $567,011.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,964.61. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

