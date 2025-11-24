iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Acquired by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Barings LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 644.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 244,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 211,581 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $118.49 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

