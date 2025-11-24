iShares Silver Trust $SLV Stake Lowered by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,514,000 after buying an additional 1,460,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after acquiring an additional 924,353 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,459,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 299.6% in the second quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,248,000 after acquiring an additional 599,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.0%

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

